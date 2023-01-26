‘SCCL will reach 100 million tonnes of coal production in next five years’

Sridhar said the Singareni company had achieved a turnover of Rs 26,000 crore last fiscal year and the current fiscal year it was moving towards achieving a turnover of Rs 34,000 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day at Singareni Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said the company would reach the target of 100 million tonnes of coal production in the next five years.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day at Singareni Bhavan here on Thursday, Sridhar said the Singareni company had achieved a turnover of Rs 26,000 crore last fiscal year and the current fiscal year it was moving towards achieving a turnover of Rs 34,000 crore with production of about 70 million tonnes of coal.

Also Read SCCL reaps benefits of new railway line

As part of Atmanirbar Bharat, the Centre is planning to stop foreign coal imports in the next three years and has set a coal production target of 1200 million tonnes for public companies like Coal India and Singareni, he said, adding that keeping this in mind, Singareni would start 10 new projects in the next five years to meet the coal demand of the thermal power plants in the country.