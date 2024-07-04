Centre announces 200 crore under the National Green Hydrogen Mission

The scheme will support the identification of the gaps in the existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes in the value chain of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced a Rs 200 crore scheme for funding testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support for the development of standards and regulatory frameworks under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The scheme will support the identification of the gaps in the existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes in the value chain of green hydrogen and its derivatives, said the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The scheme will also support the creation of new testing facilities and the up-gradation of the existing testing facilities to ensure safe and secure operations. The scheme will be implemented with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 200 crore till the financial year 2025-26, the Ministry said. The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) will be the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA).

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched in 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to FY 2029-30. The Mission will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in green hydrogen.