Centre asks Telangana to pay power dues to Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Ministry of Power Deputy Secretary Anoop Singh Bisht said the Central government issued the order as per powers vested on it under Section 92 of AP Reorganization Act (APRA)-2014.

Hyderabad: The Central government on Monday ordered the State government to pay the pending dues to Andhra Pradesh within 30 days for supplying power from June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017.

Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) in its letter dated June 18, 2014, conveyed that the Andhra Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) must continue supply of power to Telangana as per APRA.

Accordingly, the APGenco had supplied power to Telangana Discoms, post bifurcation from June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017, under clause C.2 of Schedule XII of APRA. Singh said representations have been received from AP that Telangana has not paid for the power supplied from June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017.

He said there was no dispute regarding the amount to be paid for the power dues – the principal amount being Rs 3441.78 crore, and late payment surcharge being Rs. 3315.14 crore up to July 2022 to be paid in addition to the principal amount as per the applicable provisions.

“Every right of one party entails a corresponding duty, right and duty are co-joined and as such Telangana must pay the power dues to AP for electricity supplied to them under the orders of the Central government issued as per APRA,” Singh said.

Hence, the Central government ordered Telangana to pay the dues, he added.