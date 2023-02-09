Centre discriminates towards Telangana in weaker sections housing scheme

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said so far, 1.38 lakh houses were completed and over 45,000 were handed over the beneficiaries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy speaking in the Legislative Assembly.

Hyderabad: The Centre has released only Rs 1,311 crore against Rs 11,638 crore spent by the State government towards weaker sections housing schemes in Telangana over the last eight and half years. The State government was constructing 2.92 lakh double bedroom houses as part of the weaker sections housing schemes.

Responding to discussion on budget estimates for Housing, Roads and Buildings in the Assembly on Thursday, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said so far, 1.38 lakh houses were completed and over 45,000 were handed over the beneficiaries. He rubbished allegations of BJP leaders that the State government was diverting funds released by the Centre towards the weaker sections housing scheme.

“The Centre is not releasing its component fully to Telangana. We are yet to receive Rs 381 crore towards rural housing and another Rs 2,390 crore towards urban housing schemes as per norms,” he said.

Further, Prashanth Reddy clarified that the State government would continue the double bedroom housing scheme along with the proposed scheme to provide Rs 3 lakh for people seeking to construct a house in their own land. About four lakh families would benefit under the new scheme for which guidelines will be issued shortly.

The Roads and Buildings department is constructing several iconic structures including the State Secretariat complex and Integrated District Collectorate Complexes among others. “While the department constructed 30 lakh sq.ft of structures in 60-65 years before Telangana formation, we completed over 80 lakh sq.ft structures during BRS tenure at an expenditure of Rs 19,556 crore. Another one crore sq.ft structures are under construction,” the Minister said.

Prashanth Reddy said the Roads and Buildings department spent Rs 20,047 crore for development of roads network in the last eight and half years, doubling the roads length.