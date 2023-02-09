Nearly 95 percent lands dispute-free in Telangana: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Nearly 95 percent of land disputes in Telangana have been resolved through effective implementation of the Dharani portal. Of total 2.48 crore acres available in the State, only 19 lakh acres were entangled in legal and other disputes, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said.

Replying to a discussion on the budget estimates for Revenue and Registrations departments on behalf of the Chief Minister in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiated the Land Records Upgradation Programme (LRUP) and streamlined land records pertaining to total 2.48 crore acres in the State.

While 1.48 crore acres were private agricultural lands, about 78 lakh acres belonged to the State government. Another 22 lakh acres were in dispute.

“Through Dharani, over 3 lakh disputes have been resolved by the Revenue department. The government will soon resolve the disputes pertaining to the remaining 19 lakh acres,” he said.

A total of 13 lakh applications were received to update and correct wrong entries while about 12 lakh records were updated. A total 1.74 crore patta land issues have been resolved and updated, he said.

The Minister also informed the House that through multiple orders, government lands encroached by the poor were regularised. This benefited around 1.45 lakh poor people with less than 120 square yards without any charges and another 36,000 persons with more than 120 square yards on payment of nominal charges. Another 20,000 families received pattas for housing, encroached on lands pertaining to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

“Thus, the State government gave house sites to more than 2 lakh people. Lands in about 44 colonies in Hyderabad especially LB Nagar, are being regularised through GO 118. Similarly, the State government took up regularisation of lands with Sadabainamas where about 6.18 lakh farmers received pattas. The issue is pending in the court for further implementation,” he said, adding that in the last two years, 24 lakh transactions were completed through the Dharani website. There could be a couple of problems, which would be resolved by the government.

“Except for TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, all farmers are happy with Dharani website. The TPCC president wants to remove the portal as he is unable to encroach lands,” he said.

The Minister said the number of transactions through Stamps and Registrations department have increased from 8.26 lakh in 2014-15 to 16.5 lakh in 2022-23 till January end. At least one more lakh transactions were expected by March.