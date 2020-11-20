Centre neglected flood-hit families: Talasani

Centre has only constituted a committee but did not give a single paisa and on top of it, the BJP has now stalled the distribution of interim relief of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families, Minister said

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday criticised the Union government for failing to release funds to help the families affected by the recent rains. The Centre has only constituted a committee but did not give a single paisa and on top of it, the BJP has now stalled the distribution of interim relief of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned funds for the affected families keeping in view the problems faced by them after rains, he said while interacting with media persons in Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

Out of half a dozen municipal divisions in the constituency, three TRS corporators Mamatha Santosh Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Parameswari Singh took up various development activities and were always available for the public to know their grievances.

Party candidate M Anand Goud, who lost the election by five votes from Jambagh division last time, would emerge victorious this time, he said adding that development works worth crores of rupees were taken up in the constituency.

Funds were released for the Osmangunj nala works, which were pending for the last few years, the Minister said adding the candidates would seek votes based on development works done in the constituency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .