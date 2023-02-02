Centre sanctioned Rs 11 cr to Telangana to promote handicrafts, Kishan Reddy tells Rajya Sabha

Published Date - 07:48 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: In the last five years, the union government had sanctioned about Rs.11 crore to Telangana for promotion of handicrafts, according to union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to a question by BJP MP K Laxman, the union Tourism Minister said the Ministry of Textiles implements two schemes, including National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP) and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) through the Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) for development of handicrafts in holistic manner.

The details of funds sanctioned by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) under National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP) to Telangana during the last five years are as follows:

Year Amount (Rs. in lakh)

2017-18 226.75

2018-19 147.28

2019-20 263.65

2020-21 289.36

2021-22 208.75