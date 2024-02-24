Centre to probe sheep distribution scam: Union Minister Rupala

The Anti Corruption Bureau is investigating a Rs 253 crore fraud in Telangana's sheep rearing scheme. Four officials involved in sheep scam have been arrested by the ACB

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 05:03 PM

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the Centre would order a probe into the sheep distribution scam and stringent action would be taken against the guilty.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the union Minister said the Centre would conduct a thorough probe into the issue and take measures to punish the guilty.

“We are not going to spare anyone. We will expose them and make their names public,” he said.

Stating that the wind was blowing in favour of BJP in Telangana, Rupala said the people were in favour of supporting his party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. “People in Telangana want Modi to become PM for the third consecutive term and continue the development works,”he said.

The BJP-led government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing efficient and honest administration and the way India was progressing in the last ten years, the time was not far when it would become the third largest economy in the world, he said. “We were in 12th position when we came to power and now we are in fifth position. Soon we will be in third position,”he said.