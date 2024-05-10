Harish Rao urges voters to support Vinod Kumar for development in Karimnagar

Stating that the Ayodhya Temple was built by the Trust, not by the BJP, he said he had also contributed Rs.2 lakh to the Trust.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 07:30 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has alled upon the voters of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to vote for BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar for Vikas (development).

He said voting for the BJP would lead to destruction of the society. Addressing an election rally in Husnabad assembly segment on Friday, Harish Rao said the BJP government had waived off Rs.14 lakh crore of corporate loans during the last 10 years, but never made an attempt to waive off loans borrowed by the common people or farmers.

Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Saroornagar proved to be an utter flop which indicated the people’s loss of faith in the Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi had promised to get a medical college to Husnabad after a Congress victory in the State, but she had failed to keep her promise, he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi was lying more than Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the implementation of the six guarantees in Telangana.

Harish Rao also participated in a door-to-door campaign in Husnabad town.