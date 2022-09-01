Cervical Cancer vaccine must be made part of immunisation program: Harish Rao

File Photo Along with Serum Institute (AS), the DBT on Thursday announced the launch of the indigenously made cervical cancer vaccine.

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday, while congratulating Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under union Ministry of Science Technology and Serum Institute for developing a vaccine for cervical cancer, hoped that it is made part of National Immunisation Program and becomes available available for free of cost for girls aged between 9 years and 14 years.

“Congratulations to Serum Institute and Department of Biotechnology for launching indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine against cervical cancer. Hope it will be a part of the National immunisation program for 9-14year old girls and reach the real beneficiaries,” Health Minister on social media platform Twitter, said.

Along with Serum Institute (AS), the DBT on Thursday announced the launch of the indigenously made cervical cancer vaccine. According to Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawalla, the cervical cancer vaccine will be first made available in India and later to the other countries. The vaccine is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs. 200 and Rs. 400 and the Serum Institute is preparing to manufacture 200 million doses in the next two years.