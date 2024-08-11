CESS has pending bills worth Rs 769 crore in Rajanna-Sircilla

Bills worth Rs.769 crore are pending and despite its efforts to collect the pending bills, the CESS is unable to reach its target.

Published Date - 11 August 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla: Pending power bills have become a huge burden for the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS), Sircilla, one of the leading power supply units in the cooperative sector. Bills worth Rs.769 crore are pending and despite its efforts to collect the pending bills, the CESS is unable to reach its target.

Besides the Sircilla and Vemulawada municipalities, 255 gram panchayats, various government departments and other customers have not cleared their electricity bills, leading to huge arrears. The highest arrears of Rs.319 crore are for gram panchayats while Rs.98.94 crore by means of powerloom subsidy has not been cleared by the State government.

Power supplied for water supply, street lights and other purposes of gram panchayats were pending since June 2020. Apart from this, Rs 9.06 crore of agriculture subsidy and Rs 4.48 crore of government offices, schools and temples were also pending.

The arrears include Rs.40.59 crore of household connections, Rs 15.25 crore of commercial, Rs 38.57 crore of industries, Rs 20.20 crore of SSI units and Rs 26.31 crore of Palle and Pattana Pragathi bills.

In order to supply quality power across the district, CESS was started in 1970. Starting with 420 services, CESS managed to enhance its membership to 2.76 lakh. It has 1,69,864 connections including commercial-20,297, industrial-2079, powerlooms-5085, agriculture-75,596 and gram panchayat connections-3706.