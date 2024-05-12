Champions Cup Football Tournament: St Michael’s FC win twin titles

St Michael’s FC’s under-11 and 13 teams emerged winners of the Champions Cup Football Tournament held at Old Alwal playgrounds on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 10:28 PM

Jubilant St Michael's FC squad with the winners trophy.

In the under-11 final, Jason’s goal proved enough for St Michael’s FC to beat Rainbow FC 1-0. In the under-13 final, Akashant netted twice to guide his side to a 2-0 win over Soccer Coaching Academy. Rainbow FC edged past Olympian FC 1-0 to win the under-15 title.

Results: Finals: U-11: St Michael’s FC, Old Alwal 1 (Jason 1) bt Rainbow FC, RK Puram 0; U-13: St Michael’s FC, Old Alwal 2 (Akashant 2) bt Soccer Coaching Academy, Old Alwal 0; U-15: Rainbow FC, RK Puram 1 (Bunny 1) bt Olympian FC, Yapral 0.