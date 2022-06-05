Football: Rainbow FC lift Bolarum Challenge trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with theri trophies.

Hyderabad: Rainbow Football Club RK Puram defeated Quilla Football Club Nizamabad 1-0 in the final of the Bolarum Challenge Cup Age Group Tournaments at the Bolarum Sporting Club, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Joshwa scored the only goal for Rainbow FC to guide their side to victory.

Meanwhile in the U-12 final, YDC (ECIL) crushed St Michael Academy Alwal 4-0 to emerge champions. Lalith scored a brace while Rithik and Bruvan scored a goal each.

Results:

Final: U-14: Rainbow Football Club RK Puram 1 (Joshwa 1) bt Quilla Football Club Nizamabad 0;

U-12: YDC (ECIL) 4 (Lalith 2, Rithik 1, Bruvan 1) bt St Michael Academy Alwal 0;

U-10: Don Bosco Football Academy-A 2 (Bal Aditya 1, Rishit 1) bt Don Bosco Academy-B: 1 (Vihan Darshan 1);

U-8: Soccer Coaching Academy Alwal-A 1 (Kavithik 1) bt Soccer Coaching Academy-B 0.