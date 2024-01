Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: BJP wins against Congress and AAP | Chandigarh News Today

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining the top three posts, despite opposition claims of tampering with ballot papers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining the top three posts, despite opposition claims of tampering with ballot papers. The election was held through a secret ballot, with the top three posts reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

