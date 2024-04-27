Congress has undone Telangana’s development, says KCR

Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would be able to take the State in its stride once again if the mood of the people across the districts he had toured so far was any indication.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 09:22 PM

Nagarkurnool: Striking back at the Congress Party, which had undone the Telangana State which he had rebuilt and nurtured so well and so long, Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said his party was all set to make a comeback with a resounding victory in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Addressing a road show at the district headquarters town of Nagarkurnool, Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would be able to take the State in its stride once again if the mood of the people across the districts he had toured so far was any indication. He said he had just completed the fourth day of his bus yatra as part of his massive outreach programme. The yatra was receiving an overwhelming response all the way. With crowds coming out on to the roads in an unprecedented manner, the yatra was inching forward the tough way.

Attributing the response to the aversion people had started developing for the Congress rule, he stated that the BRS was certain to garner the Parliamentary constituencies of Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar with impressive margins.

Recalling that the party was launched the same day 23 years ago with the avowed goal of Statehood, he said it had witnessed many a hurdle in its splendid journey. The need of the party was realised by the people of the State once again.

Appealing to the electorate of Nagarkurnool to ensure the victory of RS Praveen Kumar, he said the former IPS office had a proven record of success as the architect of Gurukul schools and colleges in the State. He had the potential to place Nagarkurnool on the global map, Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Stating that it would be rare to find an officer like Praveen Kumar who gave up central service and joined politics to serve the people, Chandrashekhar Rao said such leaders should be given the support they deserve.

“Palamuru has a special place in the history of Telangana. I could achieve Statehood for Telangana while representing Mahabubnagar as member of Parliament. People of the region were part of the eventful fight for Statehood,” he said, adding that the process for rebuilding the State was started with the district, which was known for the scarcity conditions and hardships of the people.

The BRS rule could revive the dwindled fortune of Palamuru in 10 years. When I visited parts of the district by road, my heart was filled with joy to see it covered with lush green crops. It had emerged as a granary.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and the BJP, he said both parties had failed to address the plight of Mahabubnagar. The BRS government took up the construction of the Palamuru- Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to quench the thirst of the people and to give much needed irrigation support. Howver, the BJP-led Centre had refused to consider the demand for national status to the project, he said.