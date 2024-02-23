Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Confidence in Late BRS MLA's Future

By ANI Published Date - 23 February 2024, 01:48 PM

Amaravathi: The untimely demise of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who was killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad early Friday, left leaders across the political circles in a deep shock.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, took to X and said that the late BRS legislature had a bright future in front of her.

“Shocked to learn about the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in an accident today. It is unfortunate that she passed away within a year of her father’ Sayanna’s death. She had a bright future in front of her, yet fate had other plans. My heartfelt condolences to her family members,” the TDP chief said.

Nanditha was killed in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road in Telangana’s Sangerddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The 37-year-old, who was a first-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and collided with the road divider.

Lasya Nanditha, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016.

Senior BRS leader and working President of the party, KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on Nanditha’s sudden death.

“This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making. My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has also expressed his deep condolence over Nanditha’s demise.

“The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nanditha left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nanditha’s father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year… It is very sad that Nanditha also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family…I pray to God to rest her soul in peace,” he said.

BRS MLC K Kavitha also reached the residence of the deceased party MLA to offer her condolences.

Earlier in the day, BRS MLA Harish Rao reached Amedha Hospital where the body of the deceased BRS MLA, Lasya Nanditha was kept.