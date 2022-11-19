| Chandrababu Naidu Must Tell Why Amaravati Should Be Only Capital Sajjala

Chandrababu Naidu must tell why Amaravati should be only capital: Sajjala

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Tadepalli: Adviser to Andhra Pradesh government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said that the decision on decentralisation of capital was taken on scientific grounds to prevent concentration of wealth at one place.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the government made its stand clear and explained the need of three capitals and it was up to the Telugu desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu to tell people why Amaravati should be the only capital.

“Chandrababu looks frustrated. People have seen his tantrums in Kurnool. When they ask him about his stand on judicial capital at Kurnool, he has to provide the answer. But it is strange he chose to threaten them,” he remarked.

On the searches in Margadarsi chit fund offices in the state, Ramakrishna Reddy wondered why the government should not inspect them when people lodged complaints.