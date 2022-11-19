Andhra Pradesh: TDP is on ventilator, says Tammineni

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Visakhapatnam: Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tammineni Sitaram, described Telugu Desam Party as one on ventilator and ready to collapse.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that the TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suffered from frustration, as the young Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy whom he underestimated, outclassed him in administration.

“I have watched Chandrababu Naidu very closely for decades. He is unable to match the discretion of our young leader who categorically told even the Prime Minister that the state was more important to him than politics. Now, the Rayalaseema people are resenting the TDP president who will stoop to any level for the sake of power. He has many tricks up his sleeve and may come out with quite a few evil plots in time for elections,” he remarked.