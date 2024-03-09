Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan meet Amit Shah again

N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, who are camping in the national capital for a third day, held talks with Amit Shah at his residence. This was their second meeting since March 7.

By IANS Published Date - 9 March 2024, 01:03 PM

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan once again met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Saturday to discuss seat sharing for the elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The BJP reportedly invited the TDP to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The TDP, which had severed ties with the NDA in 2018, is likely to attend a meeting of the NDA soon.

The three parties also understood to have finalised the seat sharing agreement. An announcement is expected later in the day

The TDP and Jana Sena have already announced their seat sharing agreement. The TDP has left 24 out of 175 Assembly and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for Jana Sena.

The TDP has also announced its first list of 94 candidates while Jana Sena released the list of five candidates.

Jana Sena, which is part of BJP-led NDA, announced alliance with the TDP in September last year.

N. Chandrababu Naidu had met Amit Shah and BJP president J. P. Nadda in Delhi on February 7 to discuss the alliance.

TDP, which had snapped ties with the BJP in 2018, evinced interest in reviving the alliance after suffering crushing defeat in 2019 elections.

However, the BJP had been cold to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s overtures as the Jagan government in the state had maintained friendly ties with the Modi government at the Centre and extended support to it in the Parliament in passing several key bills.