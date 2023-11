| Chandrayaan 3 Back To Earth Again Isro Confirms Re Entry Of A Launch Vehicle Into Earth 2

Chandrayaan-3 Back To Earth Again | ISRO Confirms Re-Entry Of A Launch Vehicle Into Earth

Rocket body re-entered the Earth's atmosphere around 14:42 IST on November 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:23 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, the ISRO said.

This rocket body was part of the LVM-3 M4 launch vehicle, it said. It re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere around 14:42 IST on November 15.