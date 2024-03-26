ISRO launches ‘START 2024’ for introductory-level trainings in space science and technology

The START-2024 program, which will be conducted during April-May, 2024, is an introductory level online training in space science and technology for UG and PG students of science and technology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 03:49 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited Expression of Interest to host Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START)-2024 in educational institutes/Universities/Colleges within India who are offering UG /PG courses in physical sciences and technology.

Post-graduate students and final year under graduate students of physical sciences (Physics and Chemistry) and technology (e.g. Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Applied Physics, Radiophysics, Optics and Opto-electronics, Instrumentation and other associated subjects) studying in educational institutes/Universities/Colleges within India are eligible to be considered for the training.

The host institutes need to select eligible candidates, who are studying in the institutes, depending on their aptitude, merit/academic performance. The host institute needs to send the list of selected students to ISRO/DoS in a format as prescribed by ISRO.

Educational institutions interested to be a part of the ISRO initiative have to send their Expression of Interest to host START-2024 through website (jigyasa.iirs.gov.in) by April 2, 2024.

The online registration through jigyasa portal for PG and final year UG students of Physical Sciences and Technology studying in the host institutions as well as other individuals will be between April 8 and 12, 2024.

The START programme will be conducted through ISRO E-CLASS platform https://eclass.iirs.gov.in. The educational Institutions / universities / colleges in India need to register their Institute in the website with an attachment of relevant nomination letter in the presecribed format (Annexure-1) from Head of the Institute to identify a senior faculty as a coordinator of ISRO START programme. The coordinator has to provide details of the facilities available at the institute to host the ISRO START.