Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update: Vikram Lander Detached From Spacecraft | India’s Lunar Mission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

It’s a big day for India’s moon mission as the Chandrayaan-3 mission continues its journey to the moon. Just a few hours ago, the Chandrayaan-3’s lander ‘Vikram’ successfully detached from the spacecraft. The lander and rover, Pragyaan, are now expected to land on the Moon on August 23.