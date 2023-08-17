Obesity Develops Breast Cancer | Study By National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: In groundbreaking collaborative research, scientists at National Institute of Nutrition, NIN, in Hyderabad, developed a colony of unique spontaneous mutant obese rats and employed the animal models to demonstrate how obesity accelerates the onset and development of breast cancer. In the study published in the prestigious International Journal of Molecular Sciences (July 2023), NIN researchers collaborated with their counterparts in other reputed research institutions to demonstrate that breast cancer and its development happen faster in obese rats than leaner rats.

