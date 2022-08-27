Chandrayangutta extension flyover inaugurated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:48 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

The existing Chandrayangutta flyover was of 400 metres and with another 674 metres added, the total length of the facility now is 1.07 km.

Hyderabad: The extension flyover at Chandrayangutta was inaugurated on Saturday by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and others participated in the event.

The flyover is a four-lane bi-directional facility and it’s width is 16.6 metres.

Built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation under the Strategic Road Development Plan, the extended flyover offers a series of benefits to commuters going to different places via Chandrayangutta.

These include smooth flow of traffic at the busy Kandikal Junction and the flyover also ensures better commuting for people going towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

