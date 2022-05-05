Hyderabad: Shilpa Layout-ORR flyover an engineering feat

Published: Updated On - 11:07 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Currently, all the foundations of the Shilpa Layout flyover have been raised and the fabrication of most of the steel piers has been completed. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The four-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction, known for having one of the longest spans on any flyover in the State capital, is likely to be inaugurated in August this year.

This flyover, already termed an engineering feat by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with some spans of the flyover being installed around 18 metres above the ground and being placed across the existing Gachibowli Crossroad Flyover, also promises to ease traffic congestion at one of the busiest traffic junctions in the city.

The flyover has two twin steel girders, one of which is the longest span installed till date on any flyover built under the State government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), a GHMC official said.

Currently, all the foundations of the flyover have been raised and the fabrication of most of the steel piers has been completed. “Most of the flyover works have been completed. The probable date of completion is mid-August,” the official said.

The main objective of the 823-metre-long, 16.60-metre-wide flyover is to improve connectivity from Shilpa Layout to ORR. On the Shilpa Layout road, peak hour traffic in 2020 was 1,464 passenger car units (PCU) per hour and the projected peak hour traffic in 2040 is 5,194 PCU per hour.

Another Project

In addition to this, another six-lane bidirectional flyover in the direction of the Kondapur side towards ORR at the second level crossing, Gachibowli Junction is being built. The expected date of completion of this project is December 2023. This flyover will be 816 metres long and 24 metres wide. The estimated contract value of both projects is Rs 313.52 crore and the benefits of the two projects include traffic relief at Gachibowli Junction and better connectivity between HiTec City and the Financial District. These flyovers will also ease traffic heading towards Meenakshi Group Buildings.

