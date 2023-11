| Chandu Stars In Gunrocks Victory In Hca C Division One Day League

Chandu stars in Gunrock’s victory in HCA C Division One-Day League

Hyderabad: Chandu Chintu hit 114 runs in Gunrock CC’s huge 176-run win over CK Blues in HCA C Division One-Day League on Friday.

Batting first, Gunrock CC registered 332/9 in 49.3 overs and in reply CK Blues were bowled out for 156 runs in 50 overs.

In another clash, Lucky XI recorded a 75-run win over Akshit CC. Lucky XI were all out for 173 runs in 36.4 overs. In reply, Akshit CC were bowled out for 98 runs in 24.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Lucky XI 173 in 36.4 overs (Surya 66, Rahul Varkey 55; Jashith 3/31, Sidhanth M 3/22) bt Akshit CC 98 in 24.3 overs (Nikhil V 3/13, J Mahesh 3/14); Gunrock CC 332/9 in 49.3 overs (M Ram Charan 54, Chandu Chintu 114, Aditya Chintha 3/76) bt CK Blues 156 in 50 overs (G Parthiv 52, M Ram Charan 4/27).