Chariot fete in Karnataka temple begins with Quran recital

By PTI Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Bengaluru: Striking a note of harmony, amidst the recent flare-up of communal issues in Karnataka, the historic Chennakeshava temple at Belur in Hassan district kick-started the annual rathotsava (chariot festival) celebrations this year, after verses of Quran were recited in keeping with the syncretic tradition followed there for years.

Following the traditions, which according to locals have been practised for centuries, Syed Sajjad Basha, Khaji of Dodda Meduru, chanted verses from the Quran on Day 1 of the two-day rathotsava festival on April 13, following which the chariot was pulled.

According to authorities there, it is not clearly known as to when the tradition of reciting Quranic verses began at the fair in the temple, which was built by Hoysala rulers. However, the temple manual, which dates back to 1932, has a mention about the tradition, which is being followed to this day, they said.

Belur was the erstwhile capital of the Hoysalas and referred to as Velapur, Velur and Belahur at different points in history.

Basha recited the verses in the presence of temple authorities, with local leaders and a large gathering of people, standing at the foot of the chariot. He said the practice has been followed for generations by his ancestors and that his son and grandson too would follow the same.

“I have been chanting Quranic verses at the festival for the last 50 years now. It is done to pray that Chennakeshava swami does good for all. All of us, whether Hindu or Christian or Muslim, should live peacefully together and there should be no differences among us,” he added. Former minister and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who participated in the event, said the tradition has been followed for ages and has to be continued.