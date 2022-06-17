Charlie Puth announces a collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook on ‘Left and Right’

Hyderabad: American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth is known for his unique music creation and for teasing his fans with hints before most of his songs were released. Since the famous Korean band BTS announced that they would be working on their solo projects for a while, the individuals have been thriving with collaborations.

On June 17 IST, Charlie Puth dropped an ingenious teaser video of the collaboration announcement on his TikTok account and soon on his Instagram. The video is of the two singers acting out a skit. It begins with Charlie Puth calling Jungkook and asking, “Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing ‘memories follow me left and right’?” Jungkook replies, “Sure, that’s easy, do you mean like this?” The conversation continues into Jungkook singing their new song by jumping left and right around the mic.

With this fun planned announcement, Charlie also opened pre-saving to the song ‘Left and Right (with Jungkook)’ on Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer. He also added to see how excited the fans are, “If we get 500,000 pre-saves I’ll drop it on June 24.” The fans of both the singers have been pumped up in supporting the upcoming collaboration, and the hashtag #JungkookxCharliePuth has been trending on Twitter since the day began.

After dropping many “hints” by both singers, this collaboration was expected. Jungkook had shared his attempt on Charlie’s song, “We don’t talk anymore,” and Charlie has replied to a fan by saying his next collaboration is ‘September 1’, which is Jungkook’s birthday.

