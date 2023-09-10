Charting the unknown: Exploring space with Starfield

A review of Starfield, one of the most awaited games of the decade.

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Six million players in the first week, and the biggest ever game launch by Bethesda, makes Starfield one of the most popular games in recent memory. By the time you read this review, the game’s reception has been divisive to say the least as it has received much adulation alongside a spate of negative reviews. However, Starfield has faced significant pressure and high expectations, as many industry observers have demanded nothing less than a blockbuster to ensure the survival of Microsoft’s gaming vision. This week’s review examines Starfield up close and tries to answer if Bethesda’s new Microsoft exclusive IP is worthy of your time.

Let me begin this review by running through a quick checklist of gameplay mechanics that players expect from an Action-Adventure RPG that is centered around space exploration. Combat and dialogue like Mass Effect – check; several planets and astronomical bodies to explore and visit – check; loads of side quests and opportunities to level up your character- check; a strong premise and narrative to structure the campaign – check. If one were to run a heuristic/game-element analysis of Starfield the game offers all elements that players could ask of such a game, but despite all the requisite elements, I found my experience to be both hollow and soulless. Let me elaborate.

It is necessary to acknowledge Starfield’s stunning visuals, almost infinite scope, and the game’swonderful characters, however, “mystic artifacts in space” – is a premise so done and dusted (even by Microsoft standards – Halo anyone) that I simply couldn’t muster excitement. The gameplay mechanics were so like Falloutthat at times new missions seemed repetitive and recycled.

also strongly felt at a few instances that the game lacked polish. For example, very early in the game, you are required to clear a quest called “Alternating Currents,” where you need to go into a fancy apartment to download data – a mission that can’t be accomplished without lock/data picks – something the game simply refuses to tell you till you reach the door. Similarly, throughout the game, you down enemies and pick up ammunition from their guns (a standard practice across games) but in Starfield, you don’t just pick up ammo but also pick up every gun you examine. Thus, come crunch battle time, you are not only overburdened in terms of inventory but are also often cycling through guns because you simply don’t know how many rounds each weapon has.

There are a lot of other issues too, like the HUD and maps are inaccurate and simple navigation to key mission destinations is overly complex for no reason whatsoever. There are several side quests (a good thing), but the game provides no way to arrange or sort them and this in turn makes the experience a whole lot busier and more intimidating than it must be. I understand the commitment to non-linear narratives and progression but that doesn’t justify a lack of organization. If the game’s makers expect players to navigate and enjoy the meticulous universe they have built, the experience needs to be both inviting and captivating – something I find missing here.

Despite its numerous shortcomings, the question lingers: ‘Should you embark on your astronomical journey with Starfield?’ The answer is a bit of both yes and no. If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, then the game is worth playing for free. However, at the price of INR 6,499, not so much. It falls far short of the Mass Effect Trilogy and doesn’t redefine the genre or our RPG experience, but it is a fun game, a mixed bag in every sense.

Sneak Peek:

Title Starfield

Developer Bethesda

Game Type Single Player action RPG with shooter and adventure elements

Platforms Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft Windows

Price From INR 6,499 on Xbox Store, free with Xbox Game Pass since launch day

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 6

Game Handling & Quality 7

Value for Time 7.5

Value for Money 6

Overall 6.63

CWhat Stands Out DFails to impress

The traveling in the space bit is very well done, and it is quite fun when you engage the gravity drive to jump between space sectors and systems. The RPG, exploration, and adventuring bits are a little too non-linear, there is a lot here the game expects you to do but the game’s systems do very little to organize or structure it.

The skill tree and character development elements are top-notch, Bethesda has grown in that regard since Fallout. The ability to master and rank up of skills is a nice added touch. After a few hours the novelty slowly begins to wear off and then there is very little that is different here from other RPG games or space exploration games.