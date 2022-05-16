Game On: Bethesda delays Starfield, Redfall to 2023

Though the delay has given the game developers much-needed time to polish their wares, it also means Microsoft has no exclusive for Xbox in 2022.

By Aditya Deshbandhu

Hyderabad: The gaming industry is just like any other news domain where some weeks are extremely transformational and some more humdrum and simple. This week, a slow one is one where things from the world of gaming are more in line with general expectations rather than surprising. We look at three events from this week to try and understand where the gaming industry is headed in the next few years.

The twin Bethesda delays

The biggest news this week comes from the Xbox camp as two of its most awaited exclusives in Starfield (November 11, 2022) and Redfall (September 2022) have been delayed to 2023. “Delays,” a word that sends collective shudders down the spines of most gamers since the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco, is something most game developers have tried to avoid since, but in Starfield Bethesda has its first major RPG game since Skyrim and Redfall promises to be a unique blended experience of single and multiplayer based gunplay where players are expected to face off against some vampire action. The delays are expected to give the games’ developers some much-needed time to polish their games but this also means Microsoft has no exclusives for Xbox in the year 2022 – a year that saw Sony launch the much-appreciated Horizon Forbidden West and possibly God of War: Ragnarok. Don’t be surprised if things might slow down on the Microsoft front in terms of exclusives this year.

Fifa’s own football game

The rift between EA and FIFA the sport’s governing body seems to be heading towards a possible conclusion as the latter wishes to launch its own take of a football game. The last few months have seen the emergence of rumours that EA has planned to rebrand its game as EA FC and with the offering of FIFA22 as a free PS Plus game this month, signs indicate a major change is coming in the way football simulation will be played in the upcoming years as Konami’s efootball might be just the tip of the iceberg.

Elon Musk and his Elden Ring build

The last piece of news this week comes from Elon Musk’s Twitter (is it still his yet?) where he discusses his Elden Ring build with a fellow gamer. The build shows Musk’s preference for a mana/magical build and then using a shield and some damage-wielding weapons. The versatility of the build indicates that Musk has sunk quite a few hours into leveling up his character to make a versatile build work among the difficult enemies in Elden Ring which makes me and my friends wonder where is he getting the time? I thought Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX, and now Twitter would keep him quite busy but then over 20 hours in an Elden Ring mana build doesn’t seem so bad either.

There you go then the three big developments from the world of gaming this week. A Microsoft delay, a possible new football flagship game (we really need more), and the world’s richest man playing a game that has enamored most of the world’s players. Humdrum – just as I told you.

