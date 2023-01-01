Possible games to try as 2023 gets afoot!

What to look forward to: The 2023 video game story

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: As the clock struck 12 and the proverbial gong reverberated, 2023 ushered with an undeniable inevitability and just like that the annual slate was wiped clean.

My predictions in the years so far have been a mixed bag. These here are the games that look to be the most promising for 2023. Please take the list with a pinch of salt.

Forspoken:

Date: January 24, 2023

Platforms: Playstation5 and Windows

The first game on this list is one that launches just at the end of January and from what Square Enix has shown so far, the game could be a visual and experiential extravaganza. Frey’s journey has raised a few questions amongst players and fans but I am more interested in how the game is designed. Early glimpses show the world as one where magic, mana, and the fantastical are not used momentarily or in bursts but are ever-present.

A significant change from most games where cool down timers are the norm. I look forward to feeling her freeze water and glide on the ice or tap into her magic to unleash lighting fast dodge moves, I want to feel the haptic and tactile feedback from these corresponding acts on the PS5 controller and who knows, maybe, Forspoken can transform the way magic is created and engaged with in future games?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Date: March 17, 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5

The successor to the fantastic Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, this one comes at a time when EA is struggling to rediscover its ability to make great games. Such has been the fall from grace for the once great game maker that most people hardly noticed when a new NFS title launched in late November 2022. No matter the issues at EA, this one continues the fantastic tale of Cal Kestis and the droid BD-1 and I cannot help but look forward to the various ways in which the developers broaden the use of the “Force” in the Star Wars universe.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Date: Fall, 2023

Platforms: PS5 exclusive

This one succeeds the brilliant Spider-Man game from 2018 and its delightful Miles Morales add-on. Insomniac hopes to the raise the stakes this time around with the introduction of Venom and Kraven the hunter as the antagonists to Peter Parker and Miles Morales. If Insomniac can replicate the magic a third time around, I will be web-slinging past Marvel’s New York as soon as Sony lets us.

Starfield

Date: Undisclosed, 2023

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows exclusive

There’s a lot of mystery and expectation from this one as Bethesda gets ready for its first new universe in 25 years and Microsoft prepares for a game that most industry watchers are calling its biggest exclusive in a decade. The questions surrounding this one are several though, as players wonder if this new interstellar RPG would be more Elder Scrolls than Fallout or vice versa. Irrespective of how Starfield fares, a new game from Bethesda would be a welcome change.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Date: May 12, 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Swatch exclusive

This game succeeds the masterpiece that was Breath of the Wild and as Zelda and Link’s journey through time continues, it’s time to gear up for what could be another epic adventure.

Apart from these five other games to look out for in 2023 also include Hogwarts Legacy, Redfall, Atomic Heart, and Assassins Creed Mirage. A lineup that has all the makings for a blockbuster year!