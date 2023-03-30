Chatrapathi Hindi teaser lives up to the standards of Rajamouli’s original

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Telugu director VV Vinayak are making the film in Bollywood

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

source: Twitter/Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Hyderabad: Chatrapathi, one of SS Rajamouli’s biggest commercial movies with Prabhas before Baahubali, is now being remade into Hindi, as we all know. Interestingly, Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Telugu director VV Vinayak are making the film in Bollywood. The film was started amid many doubts about whether the remake could grab the attention of the Hindi audience. But after watching the Hindi film lovers carve out mass masala films from the South, the team went on with full confidence.

In addition to this, Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s films have a huge following in Hindi. His dubbed Hindi movies were blockbusters there. Recently, the Jaya Janaki Nayaka movie created a world record as the most viewed Indian film on YouTube with around 710 million views. Now all eyes are on Chatrapthi, looking forward to what magic Bellamkonda Sreenivas is going to make.

Chatrapthi Hindi teaser looks totally action-packed, just like the original. It can be seen that VV Vinayak showed his mass appeal for the film by recreating his friend and competitor SS Rajamouli’s mark. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also gave his best for this Hindi version with an intense performance. The makers have put a lot of money into this remake, and so the production values look top-notch and over the top. Ravi Basrur’s music seems louder than it is electrifying.

The makers of Chatrapathi have made slight changes to the original story written by Vijayendra Prasad without missing its essence. The screenplay for the Hindi version was written by Mahadev. Mayur Puri penned the dialogues. Pen Studios produced the film. The film was announced for release on May 12, 2023.