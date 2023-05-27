Check Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 supplementary exam schedule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for SSC supplementary exam 2023. The AP SSC 2023 supplementary exam will begin from June 2.

The examination will be conducted in the morning session from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The Andhra Pradesh Board declared the AP SSC results 2023 on May 6.

The overall pass percentage for this year 72.26%. Earlier Andhra Pradesh government horned the students who secured top ranks.

Date Subject

June 2 First Language

June 3 Second Language

June 5 English

June 6 Mathematics

June 7 Science

June 8 Social Studies

June 9 First Language Paper-II (Composite Course), OSSC Main Language Paper-

June 10 OSSC Main Language Paper II

