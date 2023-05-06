AP SSC result 2023 announced; check supplementary and recounting dates here

Parvathipuram Manyam district topped with an 85 percent of pass percentage, and Nandyala district recorded a low pass percentage of 60%

Published Date - 12:44 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2023 has been declared on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. The state education minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, released the AP results 2023 through a press conference. The pass percentage for 2023 is 72.26, which has increased compared to 2022. Parvathipuram Manyam district topped with an 85 percent of pass percentage, and Nandyala district recorded a low pass percentage of 60%. This year, girls have outperformed boys with a 6 percent higher pass percentage.

In the press conference, Botsa Satyanarayana announced that the advance supplementary examination will be held from June 2 to June 10, and the schedule of the supply exams will be released soon by the officials. Candidates who are willing to undergo recounting or revaluation should file applications by May 13.

