AP Education dept. announces awards for merits in SSC, intermediate exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:31 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has decided to award the top three students of the SSC and Intermediate examinations of government colleges and schools. The State Education Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, said that the government is committed to improving the standards of government schools and colleges, so they decided to encourage students by giving awards.

The state level top three students will get cash prizes along with medals and certificates. The first topper will get Rs 1 lakh, second topper will get Rs 75,000, and third topper will get Rs 50,000 at the state level program on May 31. The district level top three students will get Rs 50,000 for first place, Rs 30,000 for second place, and Rs 10,000 for third place, along with a medal, certificate, and memento at the district level level on May 23. Constituency level top three rankers will also get medals and merit certificates.

Botsa Satyanarayana said, ” A total of 2,831 students who got the highest marks in the tenth and intermediate exams will get a cash prize. The students who attended Zilla Parishad High Schools, government, municipal, AP Model, BC residential, AP residential, Social welfare residential, tribal welfare residential, Ashram schools, and KGBC schools were taken into consideration by the education department for awarding the cash prizes.”