Check dams in Kudavelly Vagu brimming with KLIS water

After digging a canal to connect the KLIS Canal and Kudavelly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao formally released the water into the canal last Tuesday

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Siddipet: All the 34 check dams built across Kudavelly Vagu in Siddipet district were filled to brim a week after Godavari water released from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Canal (KLIS) at Kodakandla in Siddipet district.

The water has a confluence with the Manair rivulet, upstream Upper Manair project in Rajanna Siricilla district on Monday afternoon and eventually merges with Godavari River downstream Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar District.

Following the request of the farmers living along the 60 Km long Kudavely Vagu in Gajwel and Dubbak Assembly Constituencies, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the irrigation officials to release the water from KLS Canal to save the standing crops cultivated in thousands of acres.

After digging a canal to connect the KLIS Canal and Kudavelly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao formally released the water into the canal last Tuesday. As the water has been flowing through the stream for the past week during the hot summer, villagers living along the stream offered prayers.

Thousands thronged the banks of the stream, to witness the rare spectacle. Since all the check dams were filled to the brim, the local farmers said that there would be no water issues for them until the monsoon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .