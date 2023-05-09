Check how to recover recently deleted messages on iPhone

9 May 23

Hyderabad: Hey, if you are deleting messages in a hurry and deleted one of the important messages and want to recover it. Then there is no need to worry if you are an iPhone user; you have the recovery option in the regular messages app.

It is known that in iCloud, for photos and normal messages, there is a recovery option. Once you delete your message or photo, it goes directly to the recently deleted file and is stored for at least 30 days. In the same way, if the message is deleted, it is automatically stored in the recently deleted file. Check out the steps below.

How to recover deleted messages on the iPhone:

Step 1: Open the messages app on the iPhone.

Step 2: On the top right side, click on the arrow <

Step 3: At the bottom, you will find the recently deleted option.

Step 4: Click on the option to recover your messages.

