Check out deadline to register for POLYCET 2024 admission counselling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 06:52 PM

Hyderabad: The last date to register for the first phase of TG POLYCET 2024 admission counselling is June 24.

A total of 13,867 candidates registered and attended certificate verification till Sunday and the deadline for taking part in the verification of certificates is June 25.

Web options can be exercised till June 27 and provisional seat allotment will be done or before June 30.

Candidates have been advised to participate in the verification of certificates and exercise as many web options as possible to get seat allotment in a better college and course.

For a detailed notification and list of helpline centres, visit the website https://tgpolycet.nic.in/