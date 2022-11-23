Check out this hilarious backstage cut from Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

Taking to Instagram, the makers dropped a BTS video along with a caption. They wrote, “A glimpse into all the ‘khushi’ and ‘hassi’ behind Govinda’s dukhi life!”

By ANI Published Date - 11:15 AM, Wed - 23 November 22

New Delhi: The behind-the-scenes of Vicky Kaushal starrer upcoming thriller-comedy ‘764002, 905478, 729334’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It offers a glimpse into the film’s preparation and fun moments on the sets.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, is touted to be a quirky murder mystery, which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

In the video, Vicky can be seen seen having fun banter with Bhumi Pednekar, who plays his wife in the movie. Apart from the laughter and dialogue delivery in the video, what catches attention are Vicky’s dance moves.

Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Vicky’s girlfriend was seen enjoying bloopers on the sets.

On Sunday, the makers had released the trailer of the movie.

In the almost two-and-a-half minute-long trailer of the film, Vicky’s character is torn between a woman who wants to marry him (Kiara), his abusive wife (Bhumi), and his unhappy mother. However, all is well until Vicky and Kiara’s characters end up becoming suspects in a murder.

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ marks Vicky’s second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’, which drew a positive response from the audience.

This film will be Vicky’s second digital release after his much-acclaimed ‘Sardar Udham’.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari’s film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar’s next biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) SaM Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.