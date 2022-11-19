Catch Vicky Kaushal venturing ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ on Nov 21

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

The josh will be at an all-time high in this spectacular special, filmed in the mighty Indian Ocean starring Vicky Kaushal.

Hyderabad: The most popular and loved franchise that emerged as the highest-rated infotainment show of 2021 on Discovery+, ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ featuring Vicky Kaushal, is all set to now premiere on Discovery channel on November 21, 8 pm.

The josh will be at an all-time high in this spectacular special, filmed in the mighty Indian Ocean starring Vicky Kaushal. Watch how Bear Grylls, a famous global explorer, and Bollywood’s ruggedly handsome actor, Vicky traverses the dangerous seas while fighting to survive and return to civilisation unharmed! The adventure show has featured some stellar personalities in the past, such as superstars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

In this original, the real-life military man-turned-adventurer Bear Grylls and the reel-life military sensation Vicky Kaushal embark on a survival expedition that begins in a cluster of mangroves dominated by crocodiles, sharks and snakes including the uncertain tides and weather.

The duo is seen navigating the fiery ocean, engaging in an insightful yet revelatory chat where he opens up about himself like never before. Vicky faces with challenges he has never thought of in his wildest dreams and is attempting to face his deep-sea water phobia and conquer it on this adrenaline-filled expedition.

“Going on this survival journey with the well-known explorer Bear Grylls was a tremendous experience. Without him, I would not have been able to overcome my apprehension about swimming in this vast ocean. This trip also represents a significant turning point in my life because it allowed me to face and overcome one of my many phobias. It is difficult to imagine yourself floating in the middle of the ocean without a solid surface underneath you, but Bear’s constant inspiration and persistence encouraged me to win over this,” says Vicky sharing his experience on this extreme adventure.

‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ is an innovative format inspired by ‘Man vs Wild’, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. Bear Grylls has also hosted world leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former American President Barack Obama, besides other prominent celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more. ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia.