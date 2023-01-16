| Check Out What Netflix Has On Offer For Telugu Viewers In 2023

Check out what Netflix has on offer for Telugu viewers in 2023

Netflix has just announced 16 films as part of its licensed Telugu content slate for 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: After their theatrical run, these 16 Telugu films will expand the platform’s content slate this year

Netflix has just announced 16 films as part of its licensed Telugu content slate for 2023. The films will find a home on Netflix after they complete their theatrical run. Fans will be able to experience it in cinemas and re-experience their favourite actors’ films at home.

On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, Netflix gave a glimpse to the 16 titles on their social media channels and fans couldn’t get enough of the titles that were coming on the service. With films like ‘RRR’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ that have received a lot of love globally, fans are excited to see what this year has to offer.

Sharing details about the upcoming line-up, Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India, says, “Our audience has a huge appetite for locally authentic and global stories across India and we want to give them more of what they love. Following the global success of ‘RRR’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, we can’t wait to bring our new and exciting line-up of Telugu films to our audiences.”

Elaborating further that the new slate brings a bigger offering of Telugu films across many genres and highlights the bounty of creative talent from South India, Monica adds, “With the work that we do behind the scenes around our dubbing and subtitles, we’re pleased to make these films accessible to wider audiences across India and every corner of the world.”