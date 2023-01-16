Trial By Fire: Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande share heartwarming moment with Krishnamoorthys

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Just days after Netflix dropped its latest limited series ‘Trial By Fire’, lead actors Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande took to social media to thank the real Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy – whose story of resilience birthed the show. The trailblazing parents, who lost their children in the Uphaar Cinema fire in 1997 met with the actors over a few days in New Delhi where they caught up in person, shared memories and bonded over real and reel life.

Speaking about meeting the Krishnamoorthys, Rajshri Deshpande endearingly said, “The first time I met Mr & Mrs Krishnamoorthy, my eyes ran moist. Meeting and being able to play her has been one of the great honours of my life. She hugged me ever so tight and I remember her saying, ‘You are Neelam now, you must not cry.’ She was pleased that I was able to capture her without meeting her before that time.”

Adding to this and sharing more on his experience of having the chance to sit down with them, Abhay Deol said, “I was a bit intimidated as their validation is what I wanted the most. When they met us with open arms and a smile, it was disarming and I felt like I had done well. I could tell even today Shekhar is Neelam’s quiet strength, and she is just as dynamic as ever. To be this active, motivated, after all these years, was inspiring.”

Catch ‘Trial By Fire’ – a story of grief, grit, loss and fight – streaming now, only on Netflix.