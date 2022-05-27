Check your current affairs here

Published Date - 11:19 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

What is Project Yojak about?

a. Project, to conduct largest yoga exercises

b. World’s first tunnel road

c. World’s highest tunnel

d. Project to calculate ancient time perfectly

Answer: c

Explanation: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing the world’s highest tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. The tunnel is coming up at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 feet which is proposed to be completed by 2025.

According to the World Bank’s recent report about poverty in India, which of the following is true?

a. Decline in poverty in rural areas was much higher than in urban areas

b. Decline in poverty in urban areas was much higher than in rural areas

c. Extreme poverty was considerably increased in India

d. None

Answer: a

Explanation: The extreme poverty rate in India fell from 22.5 per cent in 2011 to 10.2 per cent in 2019 as per World Bank Policy Research Working Paper. This represents a decline of 12.3 percentage points in extreme poverty count between 2011 and 2019 in the country. The decline in rural areas was much higher than in urban areas. While the reduction in rural poverty dropped by 14.7 percentage points, the poverty in urban areas dropped by 7.9 percentage points.

For which of the following India bodies, India has been elected recently?

a. Commission for Social Development

b. Committee in NGOs

c. Commission on Science and Technology for Development

d. All the above

Answer: d

Explanation: India has been elected to four key United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN-ECOSOC) Bodies in April 2022. The bodies for which India has been elected are Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, and Commission on Science & Technology for Development. Ambassador Preeti Saran was re-elected to the Committee for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Who among the following is new India’s Chief of Army Staff?

a. Shekawhat Singh

b. Mukund Naravane

c. Manoj Pande

d. Ramana Singh

Answer: c

Explanation: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff. He was the incumbent Vice Chief of the Indian Army. Lt Gen Pande was the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineer to be appointed as the Army Chief. He took over from General MM Naravane, who retired on April 30, 2022.

Which of the following teams has won 12th Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship?

a. Haryana

b. Tamil Nadu

c. Bihar

d. Uttar Pradesh

Answer: a

Explanation: Haryana emerged as the champions of the 12th Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship by defeating Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the shootout after the final ended 1-1 in the regulation time. The tournament was held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from April 6 to 17, this year. Haryana has won the trophy for the first time since 2011.

‘Iron Beam’ has been tested by which of the following countries?

a. Iran

b. Sauda Arabia

c. North Korea

d. Israel

Answer: d

Explanation: Israel successfully tested a new laser missile-defence system ‘Iron Beam’ that can destroy any airborne objects including drones. The Iron Beam is the world’s first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser beam to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets, mortars, long range missiles, anti-tank missiles etc.

Which of the following countries will host the street child cricket world cup in 2023?

a. Sri Lanka

b. Norway

c. India

d. Bangladesh

Answer: c

Explanation: India is hosting the second edition of the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 (SCCWC 2023), a mixed gender cricket tournament for street-connected children and young people worldwide. The tournament will be organised by Save the Children India and Street Child United in September 2023. The 10-day event will see participation of 22 teams from 16 countries.

