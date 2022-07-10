Check your vitals in 60 seconds!

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Published Date - 12:28 AM, Sun - 10 July 22

EYVA, the non-invasive consumer health technology gadget, can measure six parameters including glucose level, HBAIC, ECG.

Hyderabad: Many delay their visit to the diagnostic centre for tests due to the needle phobia that they have. Coming to the rescue of such people, city-based BlueSemi has launched a device called EYVA that can give readings of vitals without a needle prick.

The non-invasive consumer health technology gadget – that fuses sensors, AI algorithms and smart IoT – can measure six parameters: blood glucose level, HBAIC, ECG, heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Users have to place their thumb on the gadget and the results are out in a minute. The accompanying mobile app provides daily insight to help users make decisions regarding their fitness, nutrition and stress management.

“Standalone data does not offer much value. For instance, some people experience a sharp spike in sugar levels soon after having a biryani or pizza. These go unnoticed in the regular monthly tests. EYVA tells them about the spike and also suggests how they can be brought down,” Sunil Maddikatla, founder and CEO of BlueSemi, said.

The device comes in handy for chronic diabetic and BP patients. Getting checks on a monthly basis or once in three months may not be a good idea for them. But EYVA allows the levels to be measured on a daily basis and also reduces the recurring cost on kits for home tests and tests at diagnostic centres. “Many people in the 25-40 years age group sleep late, skip breakfast, starve themselves, eat junk food and do not have a workout regime. Also, many do not have an idea about the thresholds for workouts,” he said about the target segment. The device uses analytics and artificial intelligence. The device costs about Rs 15,500 and four people can use it he said, adding its readings are about 95 per cent accurate as compared to tests from diagnostic centres.

BlueSemi, founded in 2017, got initial support from T-Hub, CIE at IIIT-Hyderabad and NASSCOM 10K Startups. Funded by DST and MEITY, it has successfully built a wireless and contactless thermal scanning device, SENS, during the Covid time. It recently got a funding commitment $69 million (about Rs 510 crore) from Luxembourg-based investment group GEM Global Yield LLC.