Bridging gap between NGOs and industry

The platform’s goal is to allow crowdsourcing of developer work time from corporates to build technical solutions to curated set problems from NGOs.

By varun keval Published Date - 9 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Raj Reddy Center for Technology and Society (RCTS) at IIIT-Hyderabad is expanding its impact in education and healthcare through Badal, a novel crowdsourcing initiative.

Platform Badal aims to bridge the gap between NGOs and corporations by creating an integrated platform for solution-building.

It is being piloted with Infosys and with Kakatiya Institute of Engineering and Technology (KIET). Expressing his support for the initiative, IIIT-Hyderabad Director, Prof PJ Narayanan, said Badal crowdsourcing model is a testament to the institute’s commitment to leverage technology for the good of the society, with the participation of the broader society.

“By engaging corporate partners in our mission, we can extend our reach and impact, bringing about significant social change. We believe many people are interested in contributing to such causes, and encourage more individuals to join our quest to bring about social equity,” he said. The model of RCTS works on curating solutions for problems articulated by NGOs at the research labs. The center at IIIT-H then invites corporate partners to undertake the development.