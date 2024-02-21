iHub-Data at IIIT-Hyderabad announces collaborative initiative with technical institutions for AI/ML training programs

Autonomous institutes providing UG programmes in engineering can also collaborate for a two-year UG Minor programme in Modern Machine Learning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:32 PM

Hyderabad: The iHub-Data, the technology innovation hub affiliated with IIIT – Hyderabad, is gearing up to expand its educational training programmes. It is aiming to establish connections with technical institutions, including those in and around Hyderabad, to provide specialized training.

“Our focused programme will target students interested in pursuing higher studies and research. Additionally, we plan to introduce a five-month faculty development program at IIIT-Hyderabad campus, approved by AICTE as three FDP units. This initiative holds potential benefits for faculty members, contributing to their professional growth”, said Dr. CK Raju, Head of Educational Programs at iHub-Data, IIIT-Hyderabad.

Autonomous institutes providing UG programmes in engineering can also collaborate for a two-year UG Minor programme in Modern Machine Learning. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding is in place for institutes interested in offering UG Add-on programs in AIML to students, spanning three semesters.

“Currently standing as India’s No.1 institute for AI/ML research, the institute houses the largest computer science Research group in the country. Our goal is to share these skills with other institutions willing to assume similar responsibilities and commitments to advancing research in AIML,” said Dr. Jay Mookherji, Chief Executive Officer of iHub-Data.