IIIT-Hyderabad secures grant from Qualcomm for Edge AI research

This funding is designated for three years and will be utilized for research in the domain of Edge AI, as well as the development of AI Models and the establishment of an Edge AI Research lab at IIITH.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 05:24 PM

Hyderabad: Qualcomm Technologies has announced a $186,000 grant to the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH). This funding is designated for three years and will be utilized for research in the domain of Edge AI, as well as the development of AI Models and the establishment of an Edge AI Research lab at IIITH.

With the research team led by Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, the lab’s primary focus will be the development of Edge AI use cases on Qualcomm platforms. Qualcomm Innovators Development Kit (QIDK) is designed to help developers’ productivity by providing a package of hardware, software, and customer support built around the latest Snapdragon system-on-chip.

Also Read IIIT Hyderabad launches an e-cracker

This provides developers with access to the full range of Snapdragon features, functions, and performance, consolidated into a single platform. “Together, we aim to unlock the vast potential of Indian R&D and cultivate a rich pool of Edge AI use cases and solutions,” said Shashi Reddy, Vice President, Engineering, at Qualcomm India.