IIIT-Hyderabad hits milestone in semiconductor domain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 08:42 PM

Hyderabad: From designing and developing a wireless pneumonia detector, to a safety device for factory workers that can detect abnormal heart rates, SP02, body temperature to radar-based health care application for capturing heart rate and breath rate data of multiple subjects simultaneously, the IIIT-Hyderabad has made great strides in the semiconductor domain in the country.

In the past, chip design and fabrication at the lab was typically undertaken in collaboration with other stakeholders, but a significant milestone was achieved with the designing and fabrication of a full test chip by a team of MS students at CVEST, IIIT-Hyderabad.

While the fabrication of the semiconductor was uncommon for the academic institutions in the country with only a few Indian Institutes of Technology and IISc doing it, the IIIT-Hyderabad forayed into this segment.

This has been made possible via the integrated circuits inspired by wireless and biomedical electronic systems (IC~WiBES) lab at Centre for VLSI and Embedded Systems Technologies (CVEST), IIIT-H.

This lab has developed an IC characterisation facility where through various projects and fundings, state-of-the-art equipment required to measure the performance of chips has been procured.