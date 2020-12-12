Chennaiyin FC to face NEUFC challenge

CFC are up against one of three unbeaten sides so far this season, and need to raise the level of play to secure a positive result

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Vasco: Former champions Chennaiyin FC face a tough task when they take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

CFC are up against one of three unbeaten sides so far this season, and need to raise the level of play to secure a positive result. Despite not getting the results and points their performances have merited, CFC have been arguably one of the most attractive sides to watch, creating a flurry of chances in every game they have played so far.

They had the advantage against Mumbai City FC in their previous encounter but succumbed to a 1-2 defeat as a result of some questionable refereeing decisions and indecisive defending from set-pieces.

CFC head coach Csaba Laszlo will be hopeful his side’s intent and vigour will translate into goals and wins, following two disheartening losses to Bengaluru FC and MCFC. Prior to that, Chennaiyin drew 0-0 against Kerala Blasters, having won their opening encounter 2-1 against Jamshedpur FC.

A return to the Tilak Maidan may be a good omen for Laszlo’s men as it was at this ground they beat JFC.

