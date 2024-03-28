Chennamaneni writes to Thummala seeking steps to strengthen CESS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 09:17 PM

Hyderabad: Former MLA and advisor to State government, Chennamaneni Ramesh on Thursday urged Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao to initiate measures for strengthening the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) of Sircilla.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, he called for steps to take up a thorough financial and organizational assessment of the cooperative while initiating appropriate reforms to revitalise the consumers cooperative that had operated successfully for over 52 years with best supply and service tradition in Sircilla district.

The recommendations made by the ERC to the State government to windup CESS or merge it with IDPCL was very subjective and biased and it would be an inappropriate step, he said, adding that it would cost the cooperative spirit of its 2,97,708 members having 2,55,830 connections and a members’ share capital of Rs 6,14,81,587 in the society.

One of the most important issue pertaining to its financial viability could be addressed by adjusting the dues of the Government to the cooperative. The CESS could overcome many a crisis situations in the past with its strong cooperative commitment and the active participation of its members.

In fact, the CESS was a living example of people’s enterprises that can indeed be successful in the globalisation era, he said.

The commitment demonstrated by leaders such as Chennamaneni Rajeswara Rao, Juvvadi Narsinga Rao, Gotte Bhupathi and others helped in bringing this cooperative venture to Sircilla to achieve 100 per cent electrification in 1970’s and also its unique successful functioning thereafter. He exuded confidence that the government’s positive and proactive role will enable CESS to fulfill its responsibilities in the interest of the consumers.